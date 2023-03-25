The exhibit has no analogues in the world and was found in a fragment of Baltic amber from the collection of the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia.

A new species of ancient insect, a distant ancestor of modern wasps, was described by scientists from the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad and the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg. The find, whose age is estimated at 40 million years, has no analogues in the world and was found in a fragment of Baltic amber from the museum’s collection, thanks to a 20-fold magnification.

New 40-million-year-old wasp species discovered

It’s about two female wasps from the late Eocene that belong to a new genus and species of the braconid parasitic subfamily ‘Doryctinae’, according to one published study in the international scientific journal Zootaxa by Sergei Belokobylski, of the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Andranik Manukián, researcher at the Amber Museum. The new species was named “Palaeorhoptrocentrus kanti” in honor of the German philosopher Immanuel Kant, who was born and lived in Konigsberg (the current Russian city of Kaliningrad). The animal had two large eyes, antennae 1.2 times the length of the body. Instead of a sting, like modern wasps, it had an ovipositor [organo per deporre le uova]. The study authors suggest that these two wasps were attracted to the smell of the fresh resin and were trapped in amber millions of years ago. The ‘Palaeorhoptrocentrus kanti’ lived in a Baltic amber forest. At present, their descendants are found only in tropical areas.