The Shanghai Industrial Technology Innovation Conference with the theme of “The Main Engine of Innovation to Develop New Momentum” was held in the G60 Science and Technology Building. The “2021 Shanghai Industrial Technology Innovation and Development Report” was released at the meeting. The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology signed contracts with 4 banks in Shanghai, adding 400 billion yuan of special funds to support the innovation and development of enterprises.

At the meeting, Wu Jincheng, director of the Municipal Economic Information Commission, and Rui Wenbiao, director of the Municipal Intellectual Property Office, signed the “Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Strengthening Intellectual Property Work and Promoting Industrial Innovation and Development”. The ability to create, utilize, protect and manage intellectual property rights continued to improve.

Zhang Hongtao, chief engineer of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission, Mao Lijuan, deputy director of the Municipal Education Commission, and Gu Ai, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of China Heavy Gas Company, signed the “Shanghai Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine Field Joint Innovation Program Cooperation Agreement” to build enterprises as the main body, demand-oriented, and task-oriented. The new model of industry-university-research collaboration will enhance the innovation capabilities of both schools and enterprises in the development of high-quality industry-university-research cooperation.

In order to further strengthen the financial service function of industrial innovation, in 2021, the Municipal Economic Information Commission signed contracts with four financial service institutions including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, and China Everbright Bank to provide enterprise technology centers during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. 320 billion yuan of special financial support has been distributed, and more than 80 billion yuan has been distributed so far, benefiting more than 1,000 enterprises.

At this conference, the Municipal Economic Information Commission signed the “Special Financial Service Support Plan for Innovative Enterprises” with the Agricultural Bank, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and other four banks in Shanghai, deepening the reform of the city’s “one-stop service” and Optimize the business environment, add 400 billion yuan of special funds to support the innovation and development of enterprises, formulate more diversified special financial support programs, and ensure the security of the industrial chain and supply chain.

The conference also held the awarding ceremony of the 2021 National Enterprise Technology Center and the National Technology Innovation Demonstration Enterprise. Shanghai Aerospace Electronics Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd. and Siyuan Electric Co., Ltd. were approved as nationally recognized enterprise technology centers in 2021, and China National Building Materials International Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Hehuang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. were approved as national technology innovation demonstrations in 2021 enterprise. After more than 20 years of development, the city has formed a three-level innovation network of enterprise technology centers led by 93 national level, 732 municipal level as the backbone, and 1923 district level as the support. 80% of the companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 80% of the national specialised and new “little giant” companies, 80% of the top 100 manufacturing companies, and 80% of the science and technology award-winning companies have corporate technology centers.

The conference also held the signing of the innovation consortium – large and medium-sized enterprises to integrate innovation projects. Academician Huang Chongqi of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Shanghai Superconducting Manufacturing Innovation Center, Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation 711, Apollo Machinery, China Aviation Development Corporation and Lingang Group, Changqiang Heavy Industry, Baowu Special Metallurgy, etc., Form an innovation consortium led by 3 pairs of enterprises, based on major national strategies, facing the frontiers of international science and technology and market demand, strengthening problem-oriented applied basic research, and serving the development of technological leadership capabilities.

