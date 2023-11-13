New 40,000-Seater Baseball Stadium Announced for Santo Domingo

New Baseball Stadium Announced for Santo Domingo

In a recent press conference, the president of the Dominican Baseball League (Lidom), Vitelio Mejía, revealed exciting news about the construction of a modern baseball stadium in Santo Domingo.

Mejía announced that an agreement has been reached with Major League Baseball (MLB) to build a new stadium on the same land as the current “Juan Marichal” Stadium, located in the Dominican capital.

The new stadium is expected to have a capacity for 40,000 spectators and will meet all the quality and safety standards required by the MLB.

According to reports in the newspaper Hoy, the project will receive financial support from the Dominican government.

Mejía assured reporters that the construction of the new stadium is indeed a reality, and efforts are being made to secure the necessary permits and titles for the project. He also mentioned that the construction is expected to take around two years and will be carried out on the same perimeter as the current Quisqueya “Juan Marichal” Stadium.

The Quisqueya “Juan Marichal” Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1955, is the oldest and most emblematic stadium in the Dominican Republic. It has hosted numerous national and international tournaments, including the Caribbean Series and the World Baseball Classic. However, it has faced challenges related to infrastructure, maintenance, and security in recent years, prompting the need for a new sports venue.

To address this, Mejía stated that the “Juan Marichal” Stadium will be partially demolished, and a part of its structure will be preserved as a historical and cultural monument.

After months of anticipation, the announcement of the new stadium has been met with enthusiasm, marking a significant development for the future of baseball in Santo Domingo.