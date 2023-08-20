New $750 Monthly Check Available for Qualifying Families in Virginia: How to Apply and Eligibility Criteria

New $750 Monthly Check Available for Eligible Families in Virginia

Fairfax County, Virginia – In a groundbreaking move to support struggling families, a new program has been implemented that offers a monthly check of $750 to qualifying residents. The Fairfax County Economic Mobility Pilot Program (FCEMP) aims to alleviate financial burdens and provide stability to those in need.

The FCEMP will provide financial aid for a period of 15 months to eligible families who meet the necessary requirements. To qualify for the program, residents must reside in one of the designated zip codes, including 22306, 22309, 20190, 20191, 22041, 20170, 22003, 22150, 20120, or 20151. Additionally, applicants must be over 18 years of age, employed, have at least one minor child aged 16 or younger living in the same household, and have a total family income between 150% and 250% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for the year 2023.

The FPL income thresholds vary depending on the size of the family. For example, a household of 2 must have an income between $29,580 (the Minimum Income, 150% of the FPL) and $49,300 (the Maximum Income, 250% of the FPL). The ranges for larger households increase accordingly.

The financial aid provided by the FCEMP can be used at the discretion of each family, providing them with the freedom to address their specific needs. Additionally, the program offers optional financial training and access to various support resources to help families achieve long-term economic stability.

To apply for the monthly check, eligible families must submit an online application through the Fairfax County Economic Mobility Pilot Application Portal. The application period will start on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 12:00 am and end on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Alternatively, applicants can apply in person at designated locations, which will be announced soon. For more details on in-person application locations, interested individuals can call 703-324-1050.

Applicants should be prepared to provide personal documentation to confirm their identity when making the request. However, it is worth noting that immigration status does not play a role in determining eligibility for the program. The FCEMP Pilot Program is open to any Fairfax County resident, regardless of their immigration status.

The implementation of this program marks a significant step towards providing support and relief to struggling families. For more information on the eligibility criteria, in-person application sites, and further details, interested individuals can visit the Fairfax County Economic Mobility Pilot Program website.

