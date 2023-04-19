New acid train derails in the United States | abbreviations

A new train full of sulfuric acid has derailed in Illinois, according to the local newspaper, the Edwardsville Intelligencer.

According to the same newspaper, it stated that there was no leakage resulting from the derailment of 3 carriages on the train, stressing that these carriages did not overturn and remained on the track, and there were no reports of injuries.

It indicated that the three carriages are part of a northbound train carrying more than 20 carriages loaded with sulfuric acid.

It is noteworthy that this accident is not the first of its kind. In June 2021, 4 vehicles carrying sulfuric acid derailed, and air quality monitoring was imposed for several days.