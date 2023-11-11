New Air Route Connects Houston, USA to Holguín, Cuba

More flights to Cuba from Houston, USA

Exciting news for travelers looking to visit Cuba from Houston, as a new air route is set to debut on November 18. The “Frank País” International Airport in the city of Holguín will now be accessible for travelers from Houston, in addition to the already existing option of flying to Havana.

The new flight route is made possible through an alliance between DimeCuba and Havana Air, its charter colleague. This will be the third city in the United States that will have direct flights to Cuba with this company, which already operates from Miami and Tampa.

The decision to open this new route responds to the need of the Cuban community in the western United States, who have been requesting a direct connection from Houston to eastern Cuba for years. Additionally, the flight will benefit travelers who want to go to Santiago de Cuba or Camagüey, as they will be able to stopover in Holguín.

Passengers booking their flight with the DimeCuba agency for any of these routes will also receive additional benefits, including 10 free extra pounds in carry-on luggage, VIP check-in, up to four suitcases with a priority stamp, and a free top-up of 500 Cuban pesos for a family member on the island.

Until now, the only commercial airline providing flights from Houston to Cuba has been United, with daily flights to Havana. With this new route, travelers will have more options for traveling to Cuba from Houston, making it easier to reach different parts of the island.

Other airlines connecting to Cuba from various cities in the United States include Southwest, American Airlines, and Delta, with multiple daily flights from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Havana. This expansion of flight options indicates a growing interest in travel to Cuba from the United States.

The introduction of the new flight route from Houston to Holguín is expected to open up more possibilities for travelers and strengthen the connection between the United States and Cuba. With the growing demand for travel to Cuba, it is clear that there is a strong interest in exploring the culture and beauty of the island.

