New Airline Avelo Announces New Route from Delaware to Puerto Rico at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

New Route from Delaware to Puerto Rico to be Launched by Avelo Airlines

(Puerto Rico) – Starting from the end of this year, Puerto Rican travelers will have a new route option with the introduction of Avelo Airlines at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport. The airline will operate flights between Wilmington Airport, Delaware, and Puerto Rico, opening up a convenient and accessible route between the two destinations from November 15. This news was announced by Carlos Mercado Santiago, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR).

The new flight will be available twice a week and is expected to generate an economic impact of approximately $12 million. It will provide an additional 19,500 seats to inventory, further boosting tourism and travel options for the island.

Carlos Mercado Santiago expressed his enthusiasm for the new direct service, stating, “The addition of direct service from a market as important as the east coast of the continental United States, and the promptness with which newcomer Avelo Airlines has decided to announce new flight options, is of great benefit to Puerto Rico. Thanks to the efforts of Governor Pierluisi’s administration, major airlines continue to add routes and increase their flight frequencies from domestic and international destinations. At the CTPR, we are extremely confident in the potential that both this and other recently announced flights have to develop, raise the profile of the Island as a world-class destination, and reach a greater number of potential travelers.”

Andrew Levy, CEO and board member of Avelo Airlines, also expressed his pride in announcing the second direct flight to San Juan. He highlighted that this new route will provide an accessible and convenient alternative for residents of the Philadelphia/Delaware region to experience the diversity of activities and world-class offerings that Puerto Rico has.

Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer at Discover Puerto Rico, commended Avelo Airlines for establishing flights between Wilmington and San Juan, stating, “This new route comes just in time for the Christmas period and the travel season associated with winter. American travelers will now have more options to get to our beaches and connect with Puerto Rican culture, our natural wonders, and gastronomy, without the need for a passport. Along with the record figures in passenger movement, this announcement is additional proof that the tourism sector in Puerto Rico is strengthened and on a growth trajectory.”

The negotiations carried out by the CTPR have resulted in excellent results for the Puerto Rican tourism industry. The establishment of air access alliances promotes economic development and benefits all residents of the island, according to the Executive Director of Tourism.

With the addition of this new route, Puerto Rico continues to establish itself as a desirable travel destination and expand its reach to a wider audience of potential visitors. The accessibility and convenience provided by Avelo Airlines’ new flights will play a crucial role in attracting more tourists and further strengthening the island’s tourism sector.

