New airline on the Quibdó-Bahía Solano route

The airline Moon Flights announced that on May 19 it will begin flights on the Quibdó-Bahía Solano route.

Another route will be from Medellín to Condoto, scheduled for June 13, with two weekly frequencies (Tuesday and Friday), and adjustments are awaited at the Nuquí airport to begin this operation.

Additionally, in the medium term it is expected to service the Olaya Herrera-Acandí-Olaya Herrera, and Olaya Herrera-Pizarro-Olaya Herrera routes.

“With this proposal, the Moon Flights airline begins its growth phase to connect new destinations and provide confidence to passengers as a certified company that offers regular flights to other regions of the country,” it was indicated in a statement.

The Moon Flights fleet consists of three Jetstream 32 aircraft, each carrying 19 passengers.