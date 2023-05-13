New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of Chemnitz

PD dr Veronika Karnowski was appointed as a new professor by the Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology on May 12, 2023

On May 12, 2023, private lecturer Dr. Veronika Karnowski newly appointed as a professor at the Technical University of Chemnitz. Veronika Karnowski will head the with immediate effect Professor of Media Communication in the Faculty of Philosophy at Chemnitz University of Technology.

Zur Person: Prof. Dr. Veronica Karnowski

Veronika Karnowski completed her master’s degree in communication science, business administration and political science with “very good” at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU).

She received her doctorate from the University of Zurich in 2008 and habilitated in 2018 at the LMU Munich for the subject of communication science.

In addition to her many years of work as a research assistant, academic councilor and academic senior councilor at the LMU Munich, she has held guest and deputy professorships at the Julius Maximilians University in Würzburg, the University of Leipzig, the University of Music, Drama and Media in Hanover and the University of Erfurt.

Veronika Karnowski has been the founding publisher of the international trade journal “mobile media & communication” since 2013. From 2015 to 2017 she held the founding chair of the “Mobile Communication” division of the international specialist society “International Communication Association”. She has also been Associate Editor of the Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication since 2022.

Her research interests lie in the description and analysis of technological media change in the everyday lives of users. In the past, she has dealt in particular with mobile and social media in different contexts, from social news dissemination to health communication.

At Chemnitz University of Technology, Veronika Karnowski would like to continue her previous research at the interface between people and technology. Theoretical work on the nature of mobile media, its appropriation and the situational character of its use as well as concrete empirical work in the application areas of “health communication”, “social inequalities” and “social news dissemination” are important to her.

In teaching, she will use her expertise both with a view to the basics of communication science and her research focus in the courses of the Institute for Media Research contribute to the philosophical faculty. It is her concern to convey to the students the joy of intellectually dealing with the scientific content of the subject and to encourage them to critically question theories and methods.

Veronika Karnowski is looking forward to the disciplinary and interdisciplinary exchange and cooperation with colleagues and students at Chemnitz University of Technology.

12.05.2023

