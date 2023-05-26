New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of Chemnitz

TUC current

Personnel

On May 26, 2023, Dr. Simon Kahmann newly appointed as junior professor at Chemnitz University of Technology. Effective immediately, he will take over the junior professorship “Experimental Semiconductor Physics” at the Faculty of Natural Sciences, which is funded by the federal and state program for the promotion of young scientists (WISNA)..

About the person: Jun.-Prof. dr Simon Kahman

Having grown up near Lemgo in East Westphalia, Simon Kahmann first studied microtechnology at the West Saxon University in Zwickau, before doing a master’s degree in nanotechnology at the Friedrich-Alexander-University (FAU) Erlangen-Nuremberg graduated with distinction.

After his studies, Kahmann initially conducted research at the FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg and at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands with a focus on organic semiconductors and colloidal nanocrystals and their application in solar cells.

His doctorate under the supervision of Prof. Christoph J. Brabec and Prof. Maria A. Loi in the field of Materials Physics took place in 2018 in a joint process of the two universities with a dissertation on the topic “Photophysics of Nanomaterials for opto-electronic Applications”.

After a phase as a postdoc at the University of Groningen with a new focus on spectroscopy on haloperovskites, Dr. Kahmann joined the group of Prof. Sam Stranks at the University of Cambridge in 2021 as a research fellow and sub-group leader, where he remained true to semiconductor spectroscopy and increasingly devoted himself to experiments using optical microscopy methods.

dr Kahmann accepted the call to Chemnitz University of Technology, where he will set up his working group in the field of spectroscopy and microscopy of novel semiconductors and their application in optoelectronics. A special focus will be in the field of organic-inorganic hybrid materials and novel nanostructures and their application in solar cells and light-emitting diodes. From the 2023/24 winter semester, Kahmann will also address these topics in teaching with a new event entitled “Halide Perovskites in Optoelectronics”.

More information to the work of Dr. Kahmann are also found online.

Matthias Fejes

26.05.2023

