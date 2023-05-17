Home » New attempt: Steyr and the Eisenstraße strive for World Heritage status
New attempt: Steyr and the Eisenstraße strive for World Heritage status

New attempt: Steyr and the Eisenstraße strive for World Heritage status

Together with the Eisenstraße region, Steyr wants to be nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On May 23, experts and representatives of the region will meet in Steyr to develop strategies for this. More than 50 participants from Upper and Lower Austria and Styria, tourism associations, Leader regions and departments of the state and federal ministries are expected.

