Home » New audit reveals irregularities in the use of public funds by Comures
News

New audit reveals irregularities in the use of public funds by Comures

by admin
New audit reveals irregularities in the use of public funds by Comures

A recent audit carried out by the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR) has exposed new irregularities in the management of public funds by the Corporation of Municipalities of the Republic of El Salvador (Comures). Previously, Comures had denied the delivery of documentation related to the use of $5 million received through memberships paid by mayors with money from the Fund for Economic and Social Development of Municipalities (Fodes).

According to the financial audit report carried out by the Seventh Audit Directorate of the CCR, Comures has not justified the destination of $573,847.57 of public funds received from the Ministry of Finance during the period between January 1 and December 31, 2017. These funds were transferred in 12 monthly payments, ranging between $26,902.57 and $63,745.00, according to with the allocations of the general budget of the State.

During that period, the presidency of Comures was in charge of Milagro Navas, current mayor of the ARENA party in the municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlán. Given the accusations, Navas has argued that she has no direct responsibility for the technical-financial documentation of Comures.

The audit has indicated that both the board of directors, the board of directors, the executive director, the financial coordinator, the person in charge of payments and treasury, as well as the Comures accountant, did not present the necessary documentation to justify the use of the aforementioned $573,847.57.

See also  Yang Wei: How long will the high-level CCP misjudge? | Decoupling | Confrontation | Epidemic

You may also like

Quality and flow analysis began in Santa Marta...

Beijing Receives 853 Million Cubic Meters of Precipitation,...

Bad Windsheim | Dangerous youth prank

Only 460 registered candidates for the 2023 Territorial...

Israel: Final deliberations on judicial reform have begun

New defeat for Independiente del Valle to close...

All football roads lead to Saudi Arabia

Youth violence is increasing, but also in the...

Quebradas are turned into dumps

Helicopter Crash in Alaska’s North Slope Leaves No...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy