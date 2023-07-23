New audit reveals irregularities in the use of public funds by Comures

A recent audit carried out by the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR) has exposed new irregularities in the management of public funds by the Corporation of Municipalities of the Republic of El Salvador (Comures). Previously, Comures had denied the delivery of documentation related to the use of $5 million received through memberships paid by mayors with money from the Fund for Economic and Social Development of Municipalities (Fodes).

According to the financial audit report carried out by the Seventh Audit Directorate of the CCR, Comures has not justified the destination of $573,847.57 of public funds received from the Ministry of Finance during the period between January 1 and December 31, 2017. These funds were transferred in 12 monthly payments, ranging between $26,902.57 and $63,745.00, according to with the allocations of the general budget of the State.

During that period, the presidency of Comures was in charge of Milagro Navas, current mayor of the ARENA party in the municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlán. Given the accusations, Navas has argued that she has no direct responsibility for the technical-financial documentation of Comures.

The audit has indicated that both the board of directors, the board of directors, the executive director, the financial coordinator, the person in charge of payments and treasury, as well as the Comures accountant, did not present the necessary documentation to justify the use of the aforementioned $573,847.57.

