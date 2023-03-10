This Thursday in the Plataforma program, the economist Rafael Lemus spoke about the new project that entered the Legislative Assembly last Monday, entitled: Planning Authority of the Historic Center of San Salvador (APLAN) which has to do with construction permits in the zone.

Lemus explained that APLAN will be responsible for qualifying, approving and supervising the rehabilitation, restoration, maintenance and economic and social development works of the Historic Center.

In addition, he reported that President Nayib Bukele will take control of this authority, appoint the board of directors and a land use development plan will be created, in the case of the latter, the economist suggested to be attentive.

In this regard, he recalled that the country has an organization called OPAMSS which includes the municipalities of the department of San Salvador and its neighbors.

“We are creating authorities for micro parks, for example, a space of 8 to 10 blocks, there will be a proliferation of micro authorities”he stressed.

Finally, he pointed out that among the positive aspects of this project is that it could be a mechanism that can allow abandoned buildings and areas to be demolished and recover those spaces.