‘New avenues of relations open’: Pakistan, Russia foreign ministers meet

Pakistani Minister Harija Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in the Indian coastal state of Goa to participate in the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, has met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the invitation of New Delhi to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting starting from May 5.

In this two-day meeting to be held in Goa on May 5 and 6, besides the SCO member countries, dialogue partners and observer members will also be represented.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan, a meeting was held between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Foreign Office has said in a statement that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have discussed bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest in the meeting.

According to the statement, ‘Both foreign ministers agreed to ensure cooperation on food security, energy and people-to-people links.’

In the statement of the Pakistani Foreign Office, it has been said that ‘new avenues of cooperation and relations with Russia have been opened from the SCO.’

Bilawal Bhutto also met the Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zeng Ming today.

The Secretary General thanked the Foreign Minister for Pakistan’s continued support to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and efforts for regional cooperation, connectivity, peace and prosperity, the Foreign Office statement said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a brief conversation with the journalists on his arrival in Goa that ‘I am very happy to have arrived in Goa to participate in the SCO meeting and to lead the Pakistani delegation.’

Bilawal Bhutto said that ‘I hope that the meeting of SCO foreign ministers will be very successful.’

In this regard, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also told about his engagements in a video.

Bilawal Bhutto says that his first meeting will be with the Foreign Minister of Russia and then he will meet with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan.

He has said that ‘a dinner has also been arranged for the foreign ministers today and I will also give some interviews.’

Regarding participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s decision to participate in the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India is a reflection of our commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism. .’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet on Wednesday that ‘we are determined to play our role in advancing the common values ​​of stability and peace in the region.’

Both Pakistan and India are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is held by India this year, so India is hosting the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

According to an article in the American think tank Foreign Affairs, Bilawal’s visit to Islamabad is not to strengthen ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and advance his foreign policy interests, but to improve relations with New Delhi.

The benefits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Pakistan are many. Historically, China and Russia have led this group. China is a close ally and important friend of Islamabad while efforts are being made to warm relations with Russia.

Half of the organization’s membership is based in Central Asia, where Pakistan hopes to deepen ties to expand trade and ties. In this, Uzbekistan’s signing of an agreement with Pakistan and Afghanistan to develop an international rail system in 2021 is a major achievement.

Schedule of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Council:

According to Pakistan Foreign Office officials, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his delegation arrived in Goa on Thursday.

Foreign ministers of Russia, China and Pakistan have so far arrived to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Council meeting, while the foreign ministers of other member countries will reach Syria.

According to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has only scheduled meetings with foreign ministers of friendly countries, while no request for any kind of bilateral meeting with India has been received.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar has met with the Secretary General of SCO. Apart from this, he has also scheduled a bilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia and China. According to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also did not schedule any meeting with the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

15 points will be discussed in the Foreign Ministers Council meeting. According to available information, the Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting will discuss making Maldives, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait dialogue partners so that the final decision will be taken on the occasion of this year’s summit.

Apart from this, discussions will also be held on making Belarus and Iran permanent members. Currently, the two official languages ​​of the SCO are Russian and Chinese, but in this year’s talks, English will also be discussed as a language of the SCO.

The agenda of the annual heads of state will be finalized in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

In this photo dated May 4, 2023, preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in the Indian state of Goa (Independent Urdu)

On Thursday evening, a cultural night will be organized by the host country of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In which Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto along with Foreign Secretary will participate.

On the morning of Friday, May 5, all the foreign ministers will gather at the meeting place where their first group photo will be taken, after which the series of official speeches will begin.

The final declaration will be signed by all member states on Friday afternoon, after which a joint declaration will be issued.

After the announcement, according to the programme, Bilawal Bhutto will interact with the Pakistani media and then leave for home.

Foreign Minister Visit: ‘This is not a big breakthrough’

Independent Urdu contacted former ambassadors to get their opinion regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zarradi’s visit to India. According to experts, the focus of this visit is SC and not India, so no much improvement in relations should be expected.

Former ambassador and former high commissioner of Pakistan in India, Abdul Abasit, while talking to Independent Urdu, said that this visit will not make any significant difference to Pakistan-India relations, as bilateral meetings between the Pakistani foreign minister and the Indian counterpart are not expected. . They will join hands but I don’t see any big breakthrough in it.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Abdul Abasit added that ‘the important thing will be how the defendant will prove in his speech in Pakistan.’

In this regard, former ambassador Asif Durrani said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that the inclusion of Shanghai Cooperation Organization is because Pakistan is a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, it has nothing to do with Pakistan-India relations. Nor does she expect any snow to melt. But in politics everything is possible and anything can be expected.’

What is the significance of Shanghai Cooperation Organization?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a major regional organization of South and Central Asian countries. Which was formally established in the year 2001.

Earlier in 1996, there were five member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also known as the Shanghai Five. Early members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

When Uzbekistan joined in 2001, the name was changed from the Shanghai Five to the SCO because of the rise of extremism since 9/11 and the start of the US war on terror in Afghanistan. It was also done.

Therefore, initially the objective of this organization was to end extremism and to rid the region of terrorism. Later, strengthening of security and trade relations between member states and establishment of peace were also included.

In the year 2017, the SCO conference was held in Astana, where India and Pakistan were also included as permanent members in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, after which the number of member countries has now increased to eight. Apart from them, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran and Mongolia are observer member countries while Nepal, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Sri Lanka are dialogue partner countries.

According to Foreign Affairs, in some multilateral organizations that include both India and Pakistan, Islamabad is at a disadvantage because New Delhi is the most powerful member. Take SAARC, the South Asian Organization for Regional Cooperation, for example.

But India’s influence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is limited by the presence of its arch-rival China. The war in Ukraine has brought Moscow closer to Beijing, which could mean less Russian influence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and more power for China.

According to the article, New Delhi will not be ready to negotiate with a weak and unpopular administration in Islamabad, especially when Indian elections are only a year away.

General elections in Pakistan are also going to be held in October. And the government of Pakistan will not risk serious political damage by reaching out to the Indian administration for its Kashmir policies and treatment of Indian Muslims.

By not attending the Goa meeting, Islamabad could have risked losing its influence within the organization, including among members with whom it is seeking to develop deeper ties that would ultimately reduce New Delhi’s influence. will limit