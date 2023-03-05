Home News New Bachelor in Sustainability | News.at
News

New Bachelor in Sustainability | News.at

by admin
New Bachelor in Sustainability | News.at

The aim is to address sustainability-oriented young people. Also new is the easier entry into studies with a joint first year in the fields of “Sustainable Technology & Materials” and “Health and Food”. The best opportunity to find out more is the open house on March 17 at the Wels campus

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Hookup+丨Listening to President Xi's New Year's Voice to the Future-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

Frightening warning for the earthquake zone: Pesticides should...

Shakira’s song to Piqué did impact Casio sales

Hot eyes?Internet celebrity “Little Princess Anfu Road” responds...

Usha Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Minister Soylu: There is a lot to say,...

Hitmen killed a hairdresser in Valledupar

D1 Lonato J19/ Summary, results, scorers and ranking

The period to request the update of the...

Real Madrid: Ancelotti criticizes overly complicated style of...

Challenges of Zlecaf and migration in Africa at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy