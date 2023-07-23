New bear attack near Sauris, donkey and foal attacked – News

In the afternoon, the news spread of a new attack by a bear on a donkey and her foal near Malga Novarzutta, in the area of ​​the pastures above Sauris. It is not excluded that it could be the bear Francesco, who arrived some time ago from Trentino.

The plantigrade already 10 days ago had targeted a donkey belonging to the shepherd Maurizio Fuchs, who also owned the two animals injured in the night. In the afternoon, the vet was forced to euthanize the donkey, which would not have been able to survive the attack. Her calf was also injured, but the foal will be fine.

“I’m very worried, if things continue to die out like this, it won’t be bears or wolves, but us mountain farmers,” Fuchs vents. “This time the bear tore up the electrified fence – he continues – he entered and arrived a few meters from the stable. Tomorrow we will try to put up other fences, but if it doesn’t work we don’t know what to do anymore. Once in the summer the animals were taken to the mountains to make them feel good, now the mountain has become their grave”. “It is thought that it is the bear Francesco – concludes the farmer – which has been monitored for some time and which is considered aggressive. We ask that those who have to do so make decisions capable of safeguarding us too, who live from farming”.

