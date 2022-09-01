Home News New blunders from Pd candidate Rachele Scarpa: “Work is not the only means of sustenance”
New blunders from Pd candidate Rachele Scarpa: “Work is not the only means of sustenance”

New blunders from Pd candidate Rachele Scarpa: “Work is not the only means of sustenance”

In a social campaign, and full of social injuries, the traces of our actions remain etched in the memory of the web and can represent an effective tool, yes: but in the hands of the opponents. The 25-year-old Rachele Scarpa, leader of the Pd in ​​Veneto, experienced it, to whom the president of the House Finance Commission, Luigi Marattin (Iv), asked for explanations on Twitter for statements that appeared in an old live video.

“We have to break that vicious circle where work is the only means of livelihood for people,” the offending sentence. «What does it mean?», Asks Marattin «What should rent instead be, behind which there is no production, growth, employment? Or the subsidy? And if so, who produces the income needed to create and distribute the subsidy? Other “means of subsistence”, at the moment, do not come to mind ».

The candidate of the Democratic Party replied with a long thread on twitter trying to explain the meaning of what appears in “a few seconds of an old speech”. Her will is to deepen the themes of “disqualified, underpaid and precarious” work, which “do not guarantee a dignified life”. Therefore, “imagining universal forms of income support must not be a taboo: it is only one of the ways to make concrete the principles of emancipation of our generation through work and just remuneration”, continues Scarpa. “We insist on the right to housing, we invest more in social safety nets to protect those who work, we open a great welfare season to reconcile life and work. We pass a law on the minimum wage. Work must be at the center of the political debate and is at the heart of the Democratic Party’s agenda. Without controversy: perhaps those who have always defended precariousness calling it “flexibility” understand it less ».

An explanation that seems consistent with what Scarpa previously claimed on his twitter profile. “The practice of internships, traineeships and unpaid apprenticeships is condemned by the European Parliament. The gratuity “constitutes a form of exploitation of the work of young people and a violation of their rights” “, he tweeted on October 20, 2020, while siding” on the side of Amazon workers “on March 22, 2021.

Only a few weeks ago the candidate dem had already had to face the controversy that arose from a Facebook post of 11 May 2021. «Those who insist on talking about Israel’s” right to defend itself “refuse to grasp the gravity and complexity of the situation , and closes his eyes to what Human Rights Watch called Israel’s apartheid regime a few days ago ”. Statements for which the right has continued to accuse the Democratic Party of taking sides against the state of Israel, even after the withdrawal of Raffaele La Regina’s candidacy.

Now from the Salvini League there are harsh criticisms of the deputy Alberto Stefani, commissioner of the party in Veneto, who believes that “Rachele Scarpa does not deserve to represent the Venetians”, while the Northern League senator Andrea Ostellari believes that “with this further gaffe the Democratic Party has revealed its true face ».

