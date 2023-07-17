New Board View feature from Properties for Confluence Cloud: Clear data in Kanban board style

Read this article in English.

Was history one of your favorite subjects at school? Don’t worry, we don’t want to know if you can tell us which pharaoh reigned in Egypt and when. We travel back in time just a few decades, to the 1970s to be precise. Towards the end of this decade namely became the basis for the modern GUI (Graphical User Interface or graphical user interface) in the US research center Xerox Palo Research Center (Parc) developed. This new way of visualizing information and interacting with data via “drag and drop” was a revolution in computing compared to the traditional method of keystrokes and lines of code!

Even before the development of the graphic user interface – namely as early as the 1940s – Taiichi Ohno at Toyota introduced so-called Kanban-Boards a. Ohno is considered the “father” of the Toyota production system and inspired with his Kanban-Method the lean production (lean manufacturing) in the United States.

To this day, we’re still exploring ways to better visualize data. This should not only improve the user experience, but also make this information easier to understand.

All data at a glance – with the board view feature!

Speaking of Kanban boards, there’s good news: the development team at Junes has his Properties-App enhanced with a powerful, intuitive feature. With the macro to Visualization of property groups you can now create both OrgCharts and a board view.

As I’m sure you’ve already guessed, this offers you Board-View-Feature the same simplicity and functionality as a Kanban board. In the following example we have created a “classic” board by status – so you always have an overview of which to-dos are currently being processed, have already been completed or have not even started yet:

What advantages does the board view feature offer you?

The columnar structure of your board gives you more structure in your data. You can decide for yourself how “tidy” or how detailed your board view should be – fold and unfold your entries as you wish.

The main advantage of the board view feature, however, is that you can easily manage the progress of pages, projects or metadata in Confluence and organize it in columns. In our example, we sorted the properties entries by their status. Of course, you can also select any other meaningful property from your property group.

Instead of scrolling through or rearranging a spreadsheet view, you can now use drag-and-drop functionality and the typical Kanban board structure to update your data with little effort. So everyone involved is always up to date!

Try the Properties app for free and see for yourself!

Properties is an app for Confluence Cloud that allows you to create your own tables (in Confluence as Properties called) can create. These tables are then populated with the fields you define – e.g. B. Task Owner, Due Date, Project Status or Linked Pages. This allows you to capture virtually any data you need and embed it into Confluence pages and templates.

But the Properties app has even more to offer, because: It also allows you to create clear reports and filter your data, create diagrams and visualizations and edit and rearrange all data directly.

Have we made you curious? If you want to try out the useful Board View feature for yourself, click in the Atlassian Marketplace and download the Properties app!

