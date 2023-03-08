Julian Andres Santa

With the aim of continuing to spread and promote the practice of their sport, the Risaraldense Bowling League opened a new training school, directed by the experienced coach and athlete Jaime Eduardo González. Luisa Álvarez, technical assistant, provided more information: “Classes are on Thursdays from 4 to 6 in the afternoon. Last week we started with nine athletes, we hope to increase, the parents are very happy because the children are making use of their free time in something they like and they are falling in love with this sport”.

The training site for boys and girls is in the bowling alley of Parque Consotá. “By purchasing the monthly payment, they have the right to enter the park, to play time on the slopes, to play shoes and to use the balls. In addition to the month we give them a snack. For more information you can contact 3002497481”.