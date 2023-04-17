Home » New bridge over the La Pava ravine in Saravena is already in operation
After 12 years of having collapsed due to the strong winter, the construction of the new bridge over the La Pava ravine was completed, with its respective urban planning works, at the exit of the municipality of Saravena towards Santander, along the highway to La Soberanía.

The heavy rains that hit the Sarare region in April 2011 caused flooding in the Cofavi, 20 de Julio, 4 de Diciembre and La Esperanza neighborhoods and the collapse of the oldest viaduct built on the Saravena-Cubara-Pamplona road, before the which should have enabled the alternative route through the Rafael Pombo school.

The governor in charge Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez handed over the new 36-meter-span concrete bridge, with abutments and pile-type foundation, along with additional works, such as 361 linear meters of flexible pavement tracks, 230 linear meters of cycle paths, and 176 meters of pedestrian platform.

Its source of financing corresponds to direct allocations from the General Royalty System, whose project was presented by the Physical Infrastructure and Planning secretariats, being viable and prioritized in 2017 by the departmental OCAD, for an amount of 7,578 million pesos.

The community appreciated the push given by the current Governor (e) Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez to finish the work and highlighted that the Saravena mayor’s office provided support in the project formulation stage, through the Planning and Infrastructure Secretariat and in the preparation of documents, certifications required for approval.

Source: Government of Arauca

