In Houston a new ponte towards the United States for Emilia-Romagnawhere theexport regional register a +74.6% in the last three years and a trade surplus between exports and imports of over 9 billion euros. In the large city of Texas – a state which if it were a nation would represent the ninth largest economy in the world – the institutional mission of the system of the Region together with innovative companies and startups, especially in the aerospace sector, large Groups such as Dallara Automobili, Barilla and Technogym, universities, research centers and clustersled by the president Stefano Bonaccini.

Launch dedicated on the one hand to the presentation of the regional system, strongly dedicated to innovation and research, as well as the Texan reality, in the meeting with Greater Houston Partnershipan association that brings together 900 businesses in an area spanning 12 counties, to accompany our companies in the internationalization process and attract investments in Emilia-Romagna. On the other to the new frontiers of life sciences: precision medicine, telemedicine, gene therapy. Very strong health supply chains in Texas and Emilia-Romagna, a region that sees the presence of one of the most important biomedical districts of Europe, large companies in the pharmaceutical sector, emerging technological niches such as those of regenerative medicine: a sector that has 120,000 employees and which sees constant growth in its exports. Together with excellence of regional public health and to the collaborative relationships already active with structures present in Houston, at the forefront in the world.An important chapter is then that ofaerospace economicswith, among other appointments, a visit to NASA.

Internationalization and attractiveness: Emilia-Romagna presents itself

The opportunities for collaboration and exchange between Emilia-Romagna and Texas in the economic field were at the heart of the al initiative Greater Houston Partnershipthe association which has 900 companies in the large American city and which among its tasks has that of attract foreign investment. The goal is twofold: to pave the way for companies and the regional research and innovation system towards an area that has over 7 million inhabitants, also strengthening existing exchanges, and at the same time present Emilia-Romagnaa region which has proved highly attractive in recent years and which has just approved the regional law on the attraction of young talentsalso from abroad, girls and boys with high skills and specializations.

Topics also addressed during the meeting with Christopher Olsondirector of trade and international affairs of the City of Houston. President Bonaccini, together with the regional councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Collamet the Consul General of Italy in Houston, Mauro Lorenzinithe director of Italian Trade Agency, Fabrizio Giustariniand the director of the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce of Texas, Alessia Paolicchi and the Italian community that lives and works in Houston, a meeting organized by the Consulate General of Italy.

Health and medicine, at work for new treatments and personalized therapies

Oncological research, to strengthen the fight against cancer. The new frontiers of telemedicinefrom the regenerative medicine and that of precision, gene and cell therapy. And their repercussions in everyday life, to improve care and assistance to people through increasingly personalized and effective therapies. There Emilia-Romagna Data Valley and the regional biomedical and life sciences supply chains land in Houston to strengthen collaborations in the scientific field with some companies of excellence.

Meetings are scheduled for Texas Medical Center Innovationa healthcare startup incubator headed by the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical center in the world, and the MD Anderson cancer center of the University of Texas.

A reality, the latter, an international point of reference in the treatment of oncological diseases: pioneering, in particular, in the development of highly targeted and personalized Car-T treatments. And it is precisely on this front that a collaboration is underway with theRomagna Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’-IRST of Meldola (FC), one of the Emilia-Romagna realities participating in the mission and one of the main regional reference centers for this type of therapy together with the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic of Bolognahub center for Emilia-Romagna, and all‘Irccs – Institute of advanced technologies and care models in oncology of the Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia.

Another important visit was that to Houston Methodist Hospitalat the forefront of precision medicine and biotherapies with the Center for Space Nanomedicine. Space medicine can be of great interest and a ground for important collaborations, given that Emilia-Romagna is already at the forefront of new remote monitoring systems for physiological parameters (telemedicine). In addition to IRST Dino Amador, GVM Assistance, the Lugo Group (RA) which is specializing in remote diagnosis services, and the Clust-ER Healthwhich brings together companies and regional research centers active in the sector, as well as in the pharmaceutical, biomedical and digital health sectors.

Team up

Together with Bonaccini, in the delegation these days in Houston there are also the deputy minister for businesses and made in Italy, Valentine Valentiniand the lieutenant colonel Gaetanofabrizio Tavano for the Ministry of Defence. With the University of Bolognapresent the rector Giovanni Molariand that of Parma.

“After the agreement with Pennsylvania last June, the first in the Region with a US state, we are strengthening relations with the United States and, more generally, the international positioning of Emilia-Romagna and of the entire regional system – he says Bonaccini-. To support our businesses on markets, especially those with higher added value, attract investments and knowledge, strengthen exchanges and collaborations in some strategic sectors, such as highly specialized medicine, life sciences, aerospace: it is no coincidence that we are here with our supply chains, together with the ministries of Enterprise and of Made in Italy and of Defence, because on these occasions it is essential team up as a country”.

“The United States confirms itself as a key interlocutor for our companies, our universities, our research centers – continues the president of the Region -. And Emilia-Romagna has what it takes to participate in common projects: the regional ecosystem of innovation is in fact becoming a European and global point of reference for applied research, digital and supercomputing, with technopole networkshigh training and high technology, in addition to technopole of Bologna, where an authentic international citadel of science is being born. From the Region a strong investment in skills, knowledge, big data, to build new development opportunities for our territories. Creating new and good jobs and improving people’s lives”.

Economic relations between Emilia-Romagna and the United States: exports soar

The USA is one of the main destination countries for regional exports. Emilia-Romagna companies they export to the USA circa 10.4 billion euros (data 2022), given up 74.6% in the last three years (+163% since 2012) and with a weight of 12.4% of the regional total. Among the sectors in greater evidence the mechanics with 6.28 billion euros of exports (including the motor vehicle sub-sector which alone is worth 1.8 billion), i medicines and pharmaceutical preparations with over 1.2 billion euros of exports, theexpanded agribusiness (which includes the agricultural machinery) with 932 million euros, and the housing chain with 814 million euros (largely relating to ceramics and terracotta materials).

Imports from the USA in the region in 2022 are valid instead 1 billion eurostherefore Emilia-Romagna registers a positive trade balance of over 9 billion euros. In Emilia-Romagna there are over 220 companies that have global reference shareholders based in the USA, with an aggregate turnover of over 8.3 billion euros and over 24,000 employees.

> Texas Factsheet (16.3 KB)