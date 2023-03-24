Home News New Bundeswehr protective vests failed in shooting tests
New Bundeswehr protective vests failed in shooting tests

New Bundeswehr protective vests failed in shooting tests

The defense in Germany does indeed seem to be on shaky ground. According to a report, new protective vests – ordered in 2022 for a good 2.4 billion (!) euros – are not bulletproof.

In 2022, the government ordered protective vests for a good 2.4 billion euros – not bulletproof

“New protective vests, which the federal government ordered for the Bundeswehr in 2022 for around 2.4 billion euros, are apparently not bulletproof. Just over 4,000 vests have already been delivered and distributed to soldiers, Business Insider reports.

However, there were significant shortcomings in the upcoming tranches of the 305,000 modern protective vest systems. “In the case of protective vests from a delivery batch, abnormalities were found in both hard and soft ballistics before they were delivered as part of the regular ballistic tests,” said a spokeswoman for the ministry. This was noticed by the experts of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office during spot checks. However, the root cause of the problem had been identified and a solution worked out, the spokeswoman said, without going into details. “The protective vests are due for another ballistic test. Only when this has been successfully completed can the protective vests be removed in a further step,” said the spokeswoman.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Bundeswehr soldier, via dts news agency

