“New protective vests, which the federal government ordered for the Bundeswehr in 2022 for around 2.4 billion euros, are apparently not bulletproof. Just over 4,000 vests have already been delivered and distributed to soldiers, Business Insider reports.

However, there were significant shortcomings in the upcoming tranches of the 305,000 modern protective vest systems. “In the case of protective vests from a delivery batch, abnormalities were found in both hard and soft ballistics before they were delivered as part of the regular ballistic tests,” said a spokeswoman for the ministry. This was noticed by the experts of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office during spot checks. However, the root cause of the problem had been identified and a solution worked out, the spokeswoman said, without going into details. “The protective vests are due for another ballistic test. Only when this has been successfully completed can the protective vests be removed in a further step,” said the spokeswoman.

