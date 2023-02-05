The Prosecutor’s Office expects to receive the sworn statement of Juan Fernando Petro, on February 7.

The summons of the Prosecutor’s Office is due to the fact that an alleged network of lawyers would be receiving money on behalf of the High Commissioner for Peace and the brother of President Petro, Juan Fernando, with promises of entering drug traffickers requested in extradition to the total peace program of the Government .

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, an ex officio criminal notice was opened based on a report presented by the Criminal Analysis Section (SAC) of the CTI.

On January 30, 2023, a specialized prosecutor attached to the CTI issued orders to the Judicial Police to obtain sworn statements. That same day, the first summons was made to two emails that appear registered in the name of Juan Fernando Petro Urrego, and to date no response has been received.

Between January 30 and February 3, they made continuous calls to three cell phone numbers of Juan Fernando Petro, to arrange his statement with him, but the calls were not answered.

“On February 3, the second summons was made to Mr. Juan Fernando Petro Urrego to attend on February 7, 2023 and deliver his sworn statement,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.