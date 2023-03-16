“It takes a bouquet of possibilities to get people excited about a nursing profession,” says Health and Education Minister Christine Haberlander. In Ried, this bouquet has become bigger and more colorful with the construction of the new campus building at the Sisters of Mercy Hospital, which officially opened yesterday. Learning and teaching has been taking place in the newly built building since autumn 2022. At full “occupancy” there are around 200 people who complete their training here in the most diverse areas of care. On around 6500 square meters, the building offers administration and technical rooms as well as a modern infrastructure for the nursing training of the Vinzentinum Ried and the Ried location of the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions Upper Austria.

Everything according to plan

“Strictly speaking, it is not a new building, but an extension, since the four new floors were built on top of the existing cellars,” explains Administrative Director Gerhard Gottesberger. On the one hand, he is particularly proud of the ecological construction (timber frame construction, wooden facade and photovoltaic system), and on the other hand of the fact that both the planned construction period of around two years and the calculated costs (around ten million euros) could be met. “In times like these, this is not a matter of course,” emphasizes the administrative director.

Christine Haberlander also describes the new campus building as a milestone project. “Health and education – both are extremely important. In the new training center, these two areas are perfectly combined. Upper Austrian health care is being expanded and at the same time the attractiveness of the Innviertel as an educational region is being strengthened. We want to invest where the future of our country will be decided – we did that in Ried,” says Haberlander.

Bettina Schneebauer, Managing Director of the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions in Upper Austria, also emphasizes the importance of a regional concept. “Three essential pillars are important for training in the nursing sector: study close to where you live, direct connection to the hospitals and high practical relevance. All of this is available here in Ried. On the new campus, we also offer students well-equipped skill labs, a simulation center, modern lecture halls and flexible room concepts for interactive learning and teaching scenarios,” says Schneebauer.

There will be an information event on the training courses at Vinzentinum Ried on Wednesday, March 29, at 6.30 p.m. (new campus building, Schlossberg 1, Ried).

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

author Elisabeth Ertl Local editor Innviertel Elisabeth Ertl