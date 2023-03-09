On February 24, Decree 0261 was issued, published in the Official Gazette 52318 of that same date, by which the self-withholding rates of income tax are modified in accordance with the powers granted to the National Government to establish withholdings in the source and self-withholdings of income tax by subsection 1 and paragraph 2 of article 365 of the ET and Subsection 1 and paragraph 1 of article 366-1 of the same statute.

The new self-withholding rates for income tax, in accordance with article 3 – terms and repeals of the decree, is in force as of the first calendar day of the month following its publication, therefore, the changes in the rates will be effective as of the first (1st) day of March, these self-withholdings, which with their new rate , will be presented in the DIAN 350 Withholding Form, as of April 10, 2023 for those withholding and self-withholding agents whose NIT ends in 1, without including the verification digit.

The new decree repeals article 1.2.7.1.3 of Decree 1625 of 2016, through which an exception system of withholding at source was established for those taxpayers who voluntarily avail themselves of the voluntary provisional monthly payment system, those who With the rule, they were exempted from the obligation to declare and pay withholding at source, and it likewise replaces articles 1.2.4.10.12 and 1.2.6.8. to give way to the new self-withholding rates in accordance with the economic activities adopted by the DIAN.

The new rates of self-withholding at source for income from the export of hydrocarbons, coal and other mining products and withholding at source for income from the sale of hydrocarbons and coal to international marketing companies contained in article 1.2.4.10. 12. of the single decree on tax matters, is as follows:

1. Export of hydrocarbons goes from 3% to 5.4%.

2. Coal exports. Coal extraction (coal) extraction of lignite coal CIIU-0520, which was at 1%, goes to 5.4%.

3. Exports of other mining products, including gold: 1%.

The rate of 1, 2 and 3 must be applied by the international marketer when buying directly from the producer (or seller, in the case of 3).

The new tariff structure according to the main economic activity, in accordance with the Classification of Economic Activities ISIC Rev. 4 AC 2020 Revision adopted by the DIAN through Resolution 000114 of December twenty-first (21), 2020, is as follows: general terms:

I. The economic activities that until February 28, 2023 had a self-withholding percentage of 0.40% on their own income, go to a rate of 0.55%.

II. The activities whose rate until February 28, 2023 was 0.80%, will change its rate from March to 1.10%.

III. Activities with a rate of 1.60% until February 28, 2023, start in March with a self-withholding rate of 2.20% on their own income.

The following activities according to the ISIC code, change their rates under different percentages than those indicated in numerals I. to III. precedents for self-withholding for income tax from March 1, 2023, as follows:

It should be noted that self-withholding for income tax is not applicable if the income obtained by the taxpayer is not taxed with said tax.

With decree 0261 of 2023, self-withholding applies to the following taxpayers:

a. The industrial and commercial companies of the State and the mixed economy companies of the Departmental, Municipal and District order, in which the participation of the State is greater than 90% that exercise the monopolies of luck and chance, the self-withholding rate is 0, 55% Publishing companies whose economic activity and corporate purpose is exclusively the publication of books, magazines, brochures or serialized collectibles of a scientific or cultural nature will apply the same rate, under the terms of Law 98 of 1993.

b. Taxpayers who have accredited the conditions to access the differential rates referred to in article 240 of the ET, repealed or limited by Law 2277 of 2022 together with national companies and their assimilates, permanent establishments of foreign entities and individuals Foreign legal entities with or without residence in the country that provide hotel services, ecotourism theme parks and/or agrotourism, will have a self-withholding rate of 0.55% on their income as of March 2023. They are excluded from this rate motels and residences.

On the other hand, although it does not have to do with the rate changes in self-withholdings, it does have to do with the terms that correspond to the declarations of withholding at source and self-withholdings for the months of February and March of the year 2023, for those taxpayers domiciled in the departments of Cauca and Nariño as of January 31, 2023, given that, with the issuance of decree 0262 of 2023, the government modifies the calendar of these taxpayers for the presentation and payment of these declarations, as follows:

