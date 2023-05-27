New carabinieri barracks in Africo, inauguration on Tuesday – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AFRICO Nuovo, MAY 27 – From next Tuesday, May 30, Africo Nuovo, the center of Reggio where there has always been a pervasive presence of the ‘Ndrangheta, will be able to count on an important safeguard of legality and security. In fact, the new carabinieri barracks will be inaugurated, housed in a two-storey villa of five hundred square meters confiscated in 2005 from the Morabito-Palamara-Bruzzaniti clan of the ‘Ndrangheta.



In 2007, the property was assigned to the Municipality, which transferred it to the Diocese of Locri to make it an aggregation center. In 2016 the structure was inaugurated as a Centre, which however never started its activity.



In 2021 the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria asked the Episcopal Curia of Locri and the Extraordinary Commission which at the time managed the Municipality, which had been dissolved due to conditioning by the ‘Ndrangheta, for the assignment of the property to build the new barracks . At that point the Region intervened, which financed the renovation of the building.



Pending the definition of the procedure, however, the carabinieri have never left Africo, first using the old structure as a station, partially closed as well as unsafe, and since last December the new premises, the restructuring of which has now been completed. All this to never leave the territory without a garrison of the Arma.



Furthermore, the station was brought back to its full staff by the Calabria Legion Command.



The inauguration will be attended by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the Commander General of the Army, General of the Army Corps Teo Luzi. There will also be the president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto; the commander of the Calabria Legion of Carabinieri, Brigadier General Pietro Salsano, and the mayor, Domenico Modaffari. (HANDLE).

