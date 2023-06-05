Home » New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, the unfortunate event occurred in Trinidad – news
News

New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, the unfortunate event occurred in Trinidad – news

by admin
New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, the unfortunate event occurred in Trinidad – news

The overturning of a WCO-055 plate truck, attached to the Transportes TMC company and its collision with a bus affiliated with the La Macarena company, left several people injured and a large ACPM spill in the sector of the entrance curves to the municipality from Monterrey (Yopal – Monterrey direction).

After the accident, relief agencies transferred the driver of the cargo vehicle, two passengers of the bus and the driver of the bus to the Monterrey and Tauramena Hospitals, with minor injuries.

In order to contain the ACPM spill that was transported in the tank truck, it was necessary to deploy the contingency plan, which was executed by the company SOS Contingencias; Due to this process, the route that was initially scheduled for a 7-hour closure, but it was necessary to extend the closure longer in order to guarantee the safety of the users of the route.

For now, the environmental damage caused by this accident is unknown, it is expected that a report will be delivered by the environmental authority in the next few hours.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Satena will fly three times a week between Bogotá and Caracas

You may also like

“Lustgarten” in the theater school Acting & Arts...

CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING...

“I will continue working to leave our Vallenato...

Art as access to virtual space | TUCcurrent

The Jianyang Youth League Committee launched the launching...

Export of Paraguayan meat to the United States...

Cintas – Bulls wield the scepter

In Colombia, the base should break up reform...

Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday June 7,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy