Under strange circumstances, a 3-year-old boy died, who had an accident inside a house in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of Aguazul.

At the time of the unfortunate domestic calamity, several relatives of the minor were in the house; The mother stated that the child walked into the room while she was preparing dinner and then stopped listening to him because she thought he was engaged in some activity. When she looked for him to give him food, she found him on the floor, with the rope they had for stop the door on the already unconscious neck, for which he asked for help and together with another family member they transferred him to the Local Hospital.

At the Aguazul Hospital, the minor responded to resuscitation by the doctors on duty and once he was stabilized, he was transferred to the Orinoquia Regional Hospital where he died shortly after.

Authorities confirmed that they collected information from the room where the accident occurred, to further investigate the cause of the child’s death, since his body had serious head injuries and other smaller injuries in other parts of the body.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

