Home » New case of intolerance against a MÍO bus in Cali
News

New case of intolerance against a MÍO bus in Cali

by admin
New case of intolerance against a MÍO bus in Cali

One of the inconveniences that the Massive Integrated of the West constantly suffers in Cali has to do with the vandalization of its buses.

One of the most recent chapters was known through social networks, in a video in which a new attack on a bus of the MÍO mass transportation system is displayed.

The citizen who recorded this video allegedly denounced that a user’s shoe would have gotten stuck in the vehicle door.

Situation that, apparently, led to the fact that the driver did not notice this situation, continuing his journey.
Given this position of the user of the mass transportation system of the capital of the Valley, presumably, a group of five young people who insisted on the driver to stop the bus, had attacked the article that covered the T47B route with stones.

The constant users of this mass transportation system demand a greater presence from the authorities at the MÍO facilities.

Comments

See also  The Last of Us, great public success in Milan for escape room NOW

You may also like

IUTIRLA Advertising and Marketing students participated in Workshop

They announce possible suspension in the natural gas...

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

High damage after floods in parts of Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy