New case of intolerance against a MÍO bus in Cali

One of the inconveniences that the Massive Integrated of the West constantly suffers in Cali has to do with the vandalization of its buses.

One of the most recent chapters was known through social networks, in a video in which a new attack on a bus of the MÍO mass transportation system is displayed.

The citizen who recorded this video allegedly denounced that a user’s shoe would have gotten stuck in the vehicle door.

Situation that, apparently, led to the fact that the driver did not notice this situation, continuing his journey.

Given this position of the user of the mass transportation system of the capital of the Valley, presumably, a group of five young people who insisted on the driver to stop the bus, had attacked the article that covered the T47B route with stones.

The constant users of this mass transportation system demand a greater presence from the authorities at the MÍO facilities.

