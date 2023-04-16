New cases of genital mutilation denounced in indigenous communities

The Government of Risaralda delivered a statement on Friday, April 14, where it denounces that in the last two weeks there have been ten cases of genital cutting in underage indigenous girls, nine from the municipality of Pueblo Rico and one from Chocó.

Genital cutting or mutilation consists of the total or partial removal of the female genitalia, with the aim of eliminating sexual pleasure. This is a violation of human rights that can cause serious physical and psychological harm.

Sandra Gómez, director of public health for Risaralda, said that the information was provided by the Public Health Surveillance System (SIVIGILA) and that generally the girls are taken to the hospital, not by the specific procedure, which is ablation, but because of the shunt and the complications they had from having this procedure on their body. They arrive infected, with malnutrition, dehydration, diarrhea and without medical check-ups at birth, nor vaccination schedules for a girl her age.

A representative from Risaralda revealed that in the last decade there have been 144 cases like these in indigenous populations of Pueblo Rico and Mistrató, mainly, this despite the governors’ commitment not to do so anymore, signed since 2001.

This practice is carried out, apart from Colombia, in some parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East for cultural, religious or traditional reasons.