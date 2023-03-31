Home News New chapter of school violence in Cali
New chapter of school violence in Cali

New chapter of school violence in Cali

Two underage students belonging to an Educational Institution in Cali vehemently attacked each other in a physical fight.

The situation was so delicate that one of the young people involved suffered multiple injuries caused by the spout of a bottle used by the alleged attacker.

In detail, the Lourdes Municipal Polytechnic Educational Institution was the epicenter of this violent scene in which a minor under 15 years of age along with other classmates, who are in eighth grade, attacked another minor under 13 with the bottle’s spout.

Two injuries to the face and one of his hands, which are considerable, suffered the injured minor.

The risk of these injuries is so high that the affected student could lose feeling in one of their hands.

In addition, he will have to undergo surgery on several occasions due to the severity of the injuries.

“We cannot allow aggression to be generated in educational institutions, much less school bullying.

Uniformed Police for Children and Adolescents will search all the students of the Antonio José Camacho school, where the attack was recorded. We will monitor the internal, administrative and pedagogical processes of the educational institution”, said the Secretary of Education, José Darwin Lenis.

“We will work articulately, following up with the ethics committees that we have in educational institutions,” added the official.

To avoid an escalation of violence in the school, Lenis said that the Ministry of Health will carry out workshops and talks on issues of interest to students, mainly about mental health.

Remember:

A similar situation occurred earlier this month. The fight took place inside an educational institution in the center of Cali, where a student stabbed another.

