New China Insurance Heilongjiang Branch Celebrates 7.8 National Insurance Publicity Day with a Series of Activities

July 08, 2023 20:48:28

Source: Heilongjiang News Network

This year marks the eleventh 7.8 National Insurance Publicity Day, and New China Insurance Heilongjiang Branch has taken the initiative to conduct a series of activities aimed at promoting insurance knowledge, improving service quality, and shaping the industry’s image.

On July 8, Xinhua Insurance Heilongjiang Branch simultaneously conducted publicity and consultation activities across all business workplaces in the province. They spread insurance knowledge and concepts to the public, distributing “Insurance Power Works Harder for You” publicity materials, promoting the personal insurance policy inquiry platform, and raising awareness about the risks of illegal “surrender of insurance by agency” and illegal fund-raising and insurance fraud. Additionally, they provided free publicity and consulting services to citizens, answering questions and dispelling misconceptions about insurance. Through these activities, they aimed to demonstrate the functions and roles of the insurance industry in serving people’s livelihood and promoting economic development.

Simultaneously, Xinhua Insurance Heilongjiang Branch organized a series of activities on the 7.8 Insurance Publicity Day. Firstly, Zhang Ting, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and deputy general manager of the branch company, led a team to participate in a hiking activity involving thousands of people in the insurance industry in Heilongjiang Province. This showcased the positive outlook of Dragon Jiang Insurance professionals. Secondly, they organized a “singing the new journey, climbing the peak and singing songs” activity during the mountain climbing process, urging Xinhua Insurance employees to forge ahead in the new era. Thirdly, they conducted the “Healthy Life Every Day” insurance public welfare activity, inviting customers to participate in health monitoring and knowledge breakthroughs while providing insurance protection assistance for specific groups. Fourthly, they engaged in the “Five Entry of Insurance” publicity activities, establishing high-quality insurance service outlets, and setting up love stations for sanitation workers to provide services and assistance to outdoor workers. They also promoted smart services and e-tools to enhance service efficiency and public experience. Additionally, they extended their presence into the community to carry out insurance publicity and offered free consultations to residents in collaboration with United Hospital. Fifthly, they organized charitable public welfare activities by returning to Xinli Primary School in Zhaodong, where the scholarly hut is located, and donating books to the left-behind children. They also provided a refrigerator to store food and keep drinks cold. Furthermore, they carried out public welfare activities for farmers and sanitation workers, showcasing their commitment to serving society.

New China Insurance Heilongjiang Branch aims to utilize insurance as a social stabilizer and economic booster, responding to public concerns in a timely manner. They are committed to using practical actions to embody the theme of “insurance power for you who are struggling.”

