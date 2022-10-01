Clivet di Villapaiera will build a new 30,000 square meter factory not far from the current production site, with the prospect of employing another 200-300 people in the production of heat pumps for the residential sector. This was announced by the company in the air conditioning sector, announcing for October 14 the ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone of the plant, in the land just beyond the canal.

“The construction of the new production unit plays an important role in our growth plan on international markets to bring our technology and expertise to the service of sustainable comfort throughout Europe and the world“, comments Stefano Bellò, Clivet CEO. “It will allow us to increase the production of heat pumps to meet the growing demands of the markets, the changing needs of customers and new regulations, while respecting the environment and optimizing energy consumption in such a difficult economic moment”.

A technician at work at the Clivet innovation center

The goal is in fact the result of the strong growth that has led the company, founded in Feltre by Bruno Bellò in 1989 for the production of chillers and heat pumps, to be present in Italy with 35 agencies, 160 service centers, 260 retailers and international markets with over 150 employees abroad in 7 commercial branches in England, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Russia, India, the Balkans and China. In October the branches will become 8 with the opening of a new office in France.

The expected annual turnover for 2022, despite the supply problems affecting many sectors, shows a growth of 30% on the previous year driven by an increase in heat pumps of over 170%.

In the 50 square meters of factories in Feltre and in the 4,500 square meters of production plants in Isola della Scala (Verona) dedicated to the construction of air handling units, more than 670 employees work equally divided between workers and clerks. Only since the beginning of the year, thanks to the considerable increase in demand, 80 new employees have been added to the workforce, of which 55 in production and the remainder at clerical level in the various company departments, from the Research and Development office to Quality and Customer service.

In the last year, the company says, only the lines dedicated to the production of heat pumps have more than doubled the units produced, reaching more than 15,000 pieces to date.

Clivet has also developed innovative specialized systems for the tertiary sector and industry based on roof top units, water ring systems and systems dedicated to the residential sector, always with particular attention to air quality. All Clivet products use low ecological impact gases that meet current regulations, in line with the principles of the company philosophy. Clivet has also created a photovoltaic system that allows to cover 30% of energy consumption, equipped the car parks with columns for recharging electric cars and invested in new automatic and connected machinery, with a view to Industry 4.0.

In 2016, thanks to the industrial alliance with the Chinese group Midea, Clivet completed its offer by integrating it with the VRF, Mono / MultiSplit products.