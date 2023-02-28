Home News New co-CEO to lead the Gindumac online platform
New co-CEO to lead the Gindumac online platform

New co-CEO to lead the Gindumac online platform

The co-founder and managing director of the Gindumac online platform, which specializes in the trading of used machines for plastic and sheet metal processing, Benedikt Ruf (left in the photo), was joined by Daniel Kaiser, former managing director of DMG Mori, as co -CEO. Janek Andre, who had founded and led the platform as co-CEO together with Ruf for over six years, has left his position to pursue a new entrepreneurial experience.

The new management couple looks to the future with ambition. “We have ambitious goals for 2023. Gindumac has outstanding growth potential and a strong team. With my experience, I will help expand our global network of customers and partners, professionalizing processes and strategically developing our business,” he commented. Kaiser. As a former service manager EMEA at DMG Mori, he has always been customer-oriented and has detailed knowledge of the global used machinery market.

“Machine manufacturers still face extended lead times. However, the order book at many plants around the world requires new production capacities with short-term availability. This situation however is an advantage,” added Ruf, noting that the second-hand market remains dynamic despite the geopolitical and macroeconomic tensions of recent months. Since the beginning of the year, Gindumac has started expanding its online catalogue, in particular that of machine tools.

