

New cold air is coming!The temperature in many places in the north has dropped significantly, and the Northeast will welcome the strongest snowfall since this winter



China Weather Network News Starting today (December 20), a new wave of cold air will affect our country, bringing significant cooling to most parts of the central and eastern regions, accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6. The Northeast will not only be the area with the most obvious cooling, but also heavy snowfall and local blizzards. The public needs to prepare in advance. When the blizzard comes, travel as much as possible.

A new wave of cold air will affect the temperature fluctuations in Northeast my country and other places

Yesterday, the temperature in most parts of my country was still on the low side, and the coldness in South China was rare in the same period of history. Harbin, Shenyang, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Hefei, Chongqing, Lhasa, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou and other 10 provincial capital cities have recorded the lowest temperature since this winter.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that starting today, a new wave of cold air will start to affect our country again. North China, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan will successively experience a 4-8°C drop in temperature, accompanied by 4-6 Northerly wind. The Northeast will be the area where the temperature drops the most during this cold air process. Among the provincial capitals, the highest temperature in Shenyang today will rise to 1°C, but it will drop to -10°C the day after tomorrow. The temperature fluctuates greatly, and the public should pay attention to keeping warm .

At the same time, due to the continuous supply of cold air going south, the temperature rise in various parts of the south will be weak, and the temperature will continue to be low. Like Hangzhou, the highest temperature can rise to 14°C today, but it will return to single digits the day after tomorrow, and the lowest temperature will also drop below freezing point.

From the 24th to the 27th, there will be cold air affecting our country from west to east. The temperature in Xinjiang, the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China will successively drop by 4-6°C, and the local temperature in northern Xinjiang will drop by more than 8°C.

From tonight, the development of snowfall in Northeast China will intensify, and there will be local blizzards

In terms of precipitation, as the cold air moves eastward, the snowfall in the Northeast will increase from tonight, with local blizzards. Among them, today, parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia and most of the northeastern region have light to moderate snowfall. Among them, parts of central Jilin and eastern Liaoning have heavy snowfall. There was light rain in parts of the southern Sichuan Basin, most of Chongqing, western Guizhou, central and northeastern Yunnan, southern Henan, northwestern Anhui, western Hubei, northern Hunan, most of Zhejiang, and Hainan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, most of the Northeast, and Shandong Peninsula. Among them, parts of eastern Heilongjiang and eastern Jilin will have heavy snow. Southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, central eastern and southwestern Yunnan,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of the island and other places.

The day after tomorrow, parts of most of Northeast China, northern Xinjiang, and southeastern Tibet experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, parts of northeastern Heilongjiang and other places experienced heavy to heavy snowfall. There was light to moderate rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, eastern and southern Southwest China, southwestern Hubei, and northwestern Hunan.

The meteorological department reminded that in three days from today, under the joint influence of the surface cyclone and the high-altitude cold vortex, the Northeast region will face the longest and most extensive rainy and snowy weather process since this winter, and the core impact period will be from the 21st to the 22nd , the public needs to pay attention to early warning and forecast information and minimize travel.

