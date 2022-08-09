Home News New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock from Monte Pelmo
New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock from Monte Pelmo

New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock from Monte Pelmo

A landslide on the Pelmo in 2016

Requested the intervention of the fire brigade helicopter to exclude the involvement of people

VAL DI ZOLDO. A detachment of rock from Mount Pelmo which took place this morning at 7.40 in the area of ​​Forcella Val d’Arcia is mobilizing the firefighters and mountain rescue. The teams are engaged in checks to ensure that no people have been involved. At the moment there are no reports in this regard but the teams of the Belluno fire brigade are operating on the spot with the mountain rescue and the intervention of “Drago”, the helicopter of the Venice firefighters, has also been requested, for a verification overflight.

The detachment of rock, still to be quantified with precision, was substantial and was accompanied by a lot of dust. The detachment took place in a high-altitude area on the Zoldo side but the material reached the paths, thus starting the checks to exclude the involvement of people.

