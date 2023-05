This morning, the ceremony of transmission of command of the new Chocó Police Commander, Colonel Óscar Mauricio Rico Guzmán, was held. The act was chaired by Brigadier General Carlos Fernando Triana Beltrán, Inspector General of the National Police.

Colonel Oscar Rico, who will now be the leader of the Department’s 1,374 police officers, assumes the challenge of recovering security in Chocó, deteriorated by the violent and growing actions of criminal groups in urban and rural areas.