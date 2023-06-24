By order of the institutional command, Colonel Yasid Alberto Montaño Granados was appointed as the new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police.

Colonel Montaño Granados, born on October 6, 1976 in the municipality of Pamplona, ​​Norte de Santander, entered the General Francisco de Paula Santander Cadet School on January 23, 1995, completing his training on November 4, 1997. He has an extensive academic career, being a professional in Police Administration, Business Administrator, Senior Management Specialist, Master in Public Safety and in the International Senior Management program.

Throughout his career, the Colonel Montaño Granados has held various important positions. He began as a Second Lieutenant in the Bogotá Metropolitan Police and was later assigned to the Cesar Police Department. In the year 2000, he was appointed as Company Section Commander at the Eduardo Cuevas Police School. He has also been a police pilot and flight instructor, accumulating nearly 4,500 fixed-wing flight hours.

Regarding his experience in investigative work, he has been a Criminal Investigator, Head of Investigative Groups and Liaison Officer and advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration Colombia. In addition, he has been Deputy Police Attache in Chile, Director of the Regional School of the American Anti-Drug Intelligence Community and Director of the Mayor Wilson Quintero Martínez Anti-Drug School. He has also served as Head of the Port and Airport Control Area of ​​the Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

In his academic training, he has completed various courses at a national and international level, including Air Safety, ESAP University Teaching, Peace Operations / UN, Joint Operations in Georgia (United States), Human Rights and Teacher Training in Strategic Competences.

With 28 years and 7 months of service in the National Police, Colonel Montaño Granados has been recognized with 52 decorations and 154 congratulations for his outstanding police work.

Among the challenges of his management as head of the Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta are reducing different manifestations of multicrime, such as homicides, theft of people, residences, companies and vehicles, land piracy, extortion, drug trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, irregular migration, corruption, money laundering, containment of deforestation, and contribution to the protection and preservation of biodiversity.

The uniformed officers will be prepared to prevent and act against any type of crime that puts citizen integrity at risk. The four guidelines of the General Director of the National Police will be applied: humanism, professionalism, honesty and innovation.

