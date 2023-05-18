new conference calendar — Environment

The Solar System is believed to have formed by gravitational condensation of an interstellar cloud of gas and dust over 4.5 billion years ago.The ignition of the Sun separated the dust, essentially silicate minerals, which gave rise to the internal rocky planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Moon, Mars), from the gases (H2, He, H2O, CO2, CH4,…) expelled outwards to form the gaseous planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune) and their satellites.The remains of the cloud are grouped in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, from which almost all the meteorites come, in the Kuiper-Edgeworth belt, beyond the orbit of Neptune and in the Oort cloud, much more remote . Comets come from the last two.Meteorites are a faithful testimony of the composition of that primordial cloud. The heat caused by gravitational accretion has led to the differentiation of the structure of the inner planets in crust, mantle, core, based on the increasing density of minerals. The internal heat still causes massive volcanic phenomena on Earth. The erupted products are testimony to the composition of its coat.

SPEAKER: PROF. COSTANZA BONADIMAN

“METEORITES REVEAL THE ORIGIN OF THE EARTH”

SPEAKER: DR. CHRISTIAN CARLI

“BASALT TRAVELS: A GUIDE THROUGH THE SOLAR SYSTEM”

SPEAKER: PROF. MAXIMUM COLTORTI

“VOLCANOES: A WINDOW TO STUDY THE INTERIOR OF THE EARTH”

The meetings will be held at the CIVIC MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY in Largo Florestano Vancini n.2 in Ferrara (FE). For any information: Prof. Giovanni Santarato.