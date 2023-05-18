new conference calendar — Environment

The ignition of the Sun separated the dust, essentially silicate minerals, which gave rise to the internal rocky planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Moon, Mars), from the gases (H2, He, H2O, CO2, CH4,…) expelled outwards to form the gaseous planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune) and their satellites.
The remains of the cloud are grouped in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, from which almost all the meteorites come, in the Kuiper-Edgeworth belt, beyond the orbit of Neptune and in the Oort cloud, much more remote . Comets come from the last two.
Meteorites are a faithful testimony of the composition of that primordial cloud. The heat caused by gravitational accretion has led to the differentiation of the structure of the inner planets in crust, mantle, core, based on the increasing density of minerals. The internal heat still causes massive volcanic phenomena on Earth. The erupted products are testimony to the composition of its coat.
APPOINTMENTS:
✨ THURSDAY 11 MAY 2023 AT 16:00
SPEAKER: PROF. COSTANZA BONADIMAN
“METEORITES REVEAL THE ORIGIN OF THE EARTH”
✨ THURSDAY 25 MAY 2023 AT 16:00
SPEAKER: DR. CHRISTIAN CARLI
“BASALT TRAVELS: A GUIDE THROUGH THE SOLAR SYSTEM”
✨ THURSDAY 01 JUNE 2023 AT 16:00
SPEAKER: PROF. MAXIMUM COLTORTI
“VOLCANOES: A WINDOW TO STUDY THE INTERIOR OF THE EARTH”
The meetings will be held at the CIVIC MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY in Largo Florestano Vancini n.2 in Ferrara (FE). For any information: Prof. Giovanni Santarato.
***************************
CITIZEN SCIENCE FERRARA: First operational meeting
Then you can participate in the first operational meeting of Citizen Science Ferrara to be held online Monday 22 May 2023 at 16.00.
For those who are unable to attend on Monday 22 May (World Biodiversity Day), a second appointment is scheduled for the following day, Tuesday 23 May at 18.00.
Il link for connection can be requested from the USAGE Project secretariat, email: [email protected]
Thanks to Citizen Science Ferrara, citizens and active communities such as associations, the third sector, informal groups will be able to:
– be part of a robust training program on climate change and data, between 2023 and 2024;
– share various resources and information materials through the website https://www.citizenscienceferrara.org/;
– participate in data collection campaigns “in the field” through tools such as MeteoTracker and mini-drones or apps such as iNaturalist, in 2024;
– develop analyzes with the help of experts and scientists, in 2025.
References:
Citizen Science Ferrara: https://www.citizenscienceferrara.org/
They are on Facebook: @citizenscienceferrara