New confrontation between dissidents and the Army in La Plata, Huila

Yesterday morning, in the rural area of ​​La Plata, Huila, a new confrontation occurred between dissidents and the Army.

The Secretary of Government of Huila, Mauricio Muñoz Leguízamo, spoke about a recent event involving FARC dissidents in a confrontation with security forces in the municipality of La Plata.

The Secretary explained that this event, which took place on November 1 at 9:10 in the morning, was triggered after harassment by FARC dissidents towards the National Army in La Plata. The security forces’ response to this harassment resulted in a standoff that lasted around 25 minutes. Fortunately, no civilian injuries were reported as a result of this event.

Unfortunately, this event represents a violation of the ceasefire agreed with the FARC dissidents, under the leadership of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, according to the decree that regulates said ceasefire. Muñoz expressed his concern about the tendency of these dissidents to seek spaces in the west of the department to attack the public force, which poses a risk to regional peace.

In this sense, the Government of Huila reported that they have made the decision to communicate this incident to the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Ruedaso that the corresponding measures are taken to guarantee the ceasefire compliance and the security of the region. Emphasis was placed on the need to intervene to prevent these dissidents from extorting the community, recruiting minors and disturbing the peace in La Plata.

“From the Government of Huila, we have warned on multiple occasions about the risk that these dissidents take advantage of these spaces to attack the public force and undermine peace in our region. We are concerned that they are constantly coming to the west of our department in search of these spaces,” says Mauricio Muñoz.

Muñoz added that it is essential to intervene and prevent these dissidents from continuing to extort the community of La Plata, recruiting children and destabilizing peace in the region.

