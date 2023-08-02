New Congo: “Daniel Lusadisu at the ANR, Esambo at the CNS”

Kinshasa press review of Wednesday August 2, 2023.

Most of the newspapers published this Wednesday in Kinshasa return to the orders of the Head of State, appointing the new animators to the National Security Council (CNS), to the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) as well as in some companies of the portfolio of State.

“Daniel Lusadisu at the ANR, Esambo at the CNS”, headline Congo New. This weekly reports that the Head of State, Felix Tshisekedi has again cleaned up the security apparatus of the DRC. Thus, notes this tabloid, Daniel Lusadisu Nkiambi is appointed new General Administrator of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) and replaces Jean-Hervé Mbelu who, too, had replaced, at the end of 2021, Justin Inzun Kakiat of which he was the deputy . In another presidential ordinance read the same Tuesday on national television, RTNC, indicates this portal, the President of the Republic, appointed a new special adviser on security, Jean-Louis Esambo. This newspaper explains that it is a former judge of the Constitutional Court who takes the place of Jean-Claude Bukasa. The power of the successor to the experienced François Beya only lasted a year at the head of the post of special adviser on security.

On the same page, AfricaNews quotes analysts who say that Jean-Claude Bukasa and Jean-Hervé Mbelu have paid cash for their failure to drive with dexterity and precision the most sensitive security files since the departure of François Beya and Justin Inzun, respectively former special in charge of Security and General Administrator of the ANR. “Things went in all directions with arrests for whatever it was worth,” they observed in the columns of this weekly. According to this tabloid, personalities close to power have been arrested for dubious files, opponents harassed, arrested and sent to prison for cases far from being criminal or constituting threats to the security of the State, if their freedoms of meeting, demonstration or movement are not publicly violated… This is what constitutes the liabilities of the Bukasa and Mbelu era, both from Kasai like the President of the Republic, indicates this portal. AfricaNews hopes that the arrival of Jean-Louis Esambo and Daniel Lusadisu will blow a new wind on the security services, called upon to play their natural missions well.

These appointments, believes EcoNews, bring new blood to Tshisekedi’s security system. For this weekly, the Head of State therefore entrusted two illustrious strangers with the task of recomposing his security system. If Professor Jean-Louis Essambo, constitutionalist of his state and former constitutional judge, is unknown to the general public, we have never seen him previously run in the corridors of information, underlines this tabloid. As for the retired colonel, Daniel Lusadisu, writes this portal, he arrives at the ANR which he did not rub shoulders with in his previous life. However, continues this newspaper, it is to these two key men that the Head of State has set his sights to bring new blood to both the CNS and the ANR. Five months before the general elections of December 2023, reports EcoNews, Felix Tshisekedi is reorganizing his intelligence services. For what purpose? No one knows, anyway. However, these appointments are, as is customary, the discretionary power of the President of the Republic, argues this weekly.

AS Forum emphasizes that the Head of State has also taken some ordinances appointing agents in public establishments and companies as well as members of the various colleges of advisers within his cabinet. According to this daily, these include the legal and administrative colleges; mining, energy and hydrocarbons; agriculture, fishing and livestock; infrastructure, town planning, housing, land affairs; post, telecommunications, NTIC; politics and electoral process as well as economics, finance, foreign trade and portfolio. This tabloid cites the names of a few new promised attorneys. As usual, recalls this portal, the presidential orders sanctioning these appointments were read yesterday Tuesday, August 1 on the antennas of the RTNC by Tina Salama, spokesperson for the Head of State.

For the Prosperity are appointed to the Congo Industrial and Mining Development Company (SODIMICO SA)

– PCA : Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki

– DG : Patrick Kayumba

– DGA : Willy-Christian Kabey

This tabloid specifies that Thierry Monsenepwo remains Chairman of the Board of Directors of COBIL SA, where Placide Mutabunga Rugina is Managing Director, assisted by Stella Malu and Olivier Okunda Kasongo.

