Original title: New consumption in various places during the National Day holiday is brilliant

Henan: New Experience of Online Learning

On October 3, after finishing the nucleic acid collection work in the village, Lu Xueming, a cadre of Qianzhai Administrative Village of Beicheng Office of Shenqiu County, Zhoukou City, Henan Province, sat down in front of the computer, logged in to his adult education account, and started learning new courses. “With online education now, it is very convenient to learn new knowledge at home during holidays.” Lu Xueming said that many friends around him choose to study through the Internet to improve their education.

Lu Tai, a teacher at the Shenqiu Branch of Zhoukou Radio and Television University, told reporters that the number of people signing up for online education has increased significantly this year, and many people choose to “recharge” during the National Day holiday.

In addition to adult education, many training industries have also moved from offline to online. “During the National Day holiday, I signed up my children for an online Go teaching class, and they can learn Go at home through the Internet. This holiday is more fulfilling,” said Wang Chaowei, a citizen of Shenqiu.

“Online teaching can not only explain knowledge to multiple students at the same time, but also students can review and review at any time according to the time.” Li Hongwei, a Go teacher, said that the online teaching mode not only guarantees the quality of teaching, but also provides students and parents with a better experience. good learning experience. (Economic Daily reporter Xia Xianqing and Yang Zipei)

Shandong: Live broadcast with goods is worth seeing

On October 1st, the reporter came to the Qingdao SCO Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park located in Ligezhuang Town, Jiaozhou City, Qingdao, Shandong Province. Six live broadcast rooms are being broadcast at the same time, mainly selling fashion accessories, wigs, hats and other products. More than 4,600 orders have been sold in an hour, and the daily sales are expected to reach 400,000 yuan.

“Recently, the live broadcast has sold a lot of orders, especially the accessories related to the National Day elements are selling very well. The workshop is stepping up the design and production of new products, so that everyone can wear unique accessories when traveling.” Qingdao Jinyuxianghe Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. Wang Shigang, chairman of the company, said.

It is understood that Qingdao SCO Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park is the first modern international trade center built in Jiaozhou, providing enterprises with one-stop comprehensive e-commerce comprehensive services. At present, more than 200 foreign trade enterprises have settled down, relying on wigs, With industrial advantages such as hat making and accessories, many traditional industries and enterprises have achieved leapfrog development.

“We will make good use of ‘platform thinking’ and ‘ecological thinking’ to accelerate the gathering of trade entities, expand new trade formats such as cross-border e-commerce and online exhibition sales, improve comprehensive service quality, and achieve high-quality development of traditional advantageous industries.” Qingdao SCO Gao Yuqian, operation manager of the Jing E-commerce Industrial Park, said. (Economic Daily reporter Liu Cheng)

Jiangxi: Virtual technology is full of charm

During the National Day holiday, the VR experience venues in Nanchang ushered in a wave of tourists. “It’s so fun, I just came back from Beijing’s ‘fly’.” On the morning of October 3, in the aircraft simulation cockpit of Nanchang VR Theme Park in Honggutan District, college student Huang Xing learned through naked-eye 3D technology under the guidance of a professional coach plane driving.

“This project is the first cockpit in China that has obtained a civil aviation-related appraisal certificate. The operation buttons and instrument systems in the cabin all 1:1 truly restore the operating system of the Boeing 737. All the operating experience of tourists is the same as that of flying a real Boeing 737 aircraft. Exactly.” Chu Liang, general manager of Nanchang VR Theme Park, said that despite the need to implement current restrictions due to epidemic prevention requirements, the park is still very popular.

Since 2016, Nanchang City has seized the opportunity to start the VR industry and took the lead in developing the city-level virtual reality industry layout. With a number of leading companies such as Huawei and Ziguang settling in Honggutan District as regional headquarters, business headquarters or R&D centers, upstream and downstream enterprises, innovation platforms and industry talents of the VR industry have gathered in Nanchang, making Nanchang a highland for the development of the VR industry. (Economic Daily reporter Liu Xing)