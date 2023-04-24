Home » New contingent of workers to Canada leaves – Diario La Página
New contingent of workers to Canada leaves – Diario La Página

On this day, a new contingent of workers leaving El Salvador bound for Canada, thanks to the Labor Migration Program, implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Prevention (MTPS).

“The ambassadors of our country are those who represent El Salvador with their hardworking hand. You must take advantage of this opportunity, so that you continue opening doors to more compatriots”, said Rolando Castro, Minister of Labor.

In addition, the minister reiterated that as an institution they maintain permanent communication with all the compatriots who are in Canada, this in order to verify the conditions in which they find themselves and follow up on them.

“I want to thank the team of the Labor Migration Program, which is highly trained and committed. They are in permanent communication with you, even when they are already in Canada to support you and ensure any need,” said the official.

