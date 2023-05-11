New contingent of workers will travel to Canada

The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, points out that tomorrow they will announce the departure of the sixth contingent of workers bound for Canada this year.

“We are placing workers in many sources of employment in the country and abroad. We work tirelessly to bring a concrete and forceful response to our people,” he said.

This new contingent joins other groups of Salvadorans who have already traveled to Canada to provide their labor services since the start of the program promoted by the State portfolio.