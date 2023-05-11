Home » New contingent of workers will travel to Canada
News

New contingent of workers will travel to Canada

by admin
New contingent of workers will travel to Canada

The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, points out that tomorrow they will announce the departure of the sixth contingent of workers bound for Canada this year.

“We are placing workers in many sources of employment in the country and abroad. We work tirelessly to bring a concrete and forceful response to our people,” he said.

This new contingent joins other groups of Salvadorans who have already traveled to Canada to provide their labor services since the start of the program promoted by the State portfolio.

See also  Martinelli and Vajont: «The continuation of the film? Too many interests, Rai was scared "

You may also like

Authorities of the 16 cantons, all ready to...

Valledupar received 210,000 tourists during the Vallenato Festival

Residents of a building whose load-bearing wall was...

Bomb find in Gelsenkirchen: 7,200 residents have to...

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for an end to the...

Casanare Risk Management rehabilitated and improved 14 kilometers...

Evacuation: Massive rocks threaten the Swiss mountain village...

The domestic Holm bank is expanding its reach...

Petro says that “traditional press sector” belongs to...

Adhere to the people’s letters and visits and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy