New copper areas discovered in Alto Neguá

The Canadian mining multinational Rugby Resources reported that it has discovered new areas with enormous copper and molybdenum potential in the Cobrasco project, through reconnaissance field exploration.

This project is developed in Alto Neguá, municipality of Quibdó.

The company announced the discoveries on May 1 and says that bit sampling has extended the copper-molybdenum anomaly to the north and has also encountered significant mineralization to the south.

The Cobrasco Project is currently conducting field work, including geological mapping and sampling of rock and soil fragments. Soil and vegetation categorization work is being carried out by independent environmental experts to identify suitable areas for future drill sites with limited forest cover and adequate access.

The Rugby Resources (RUG) report notes that “field work has discovered highly mineralized floating porphyry samples 2 km southeast of the drill area. Auger sampling north of the drilled area has extended the copper-molybdenum geochemical anomaly north of what was previously defined.”

“Field evidence collected to date points toward the northern Cobrasco property that hosts an extensive multi-porphyry copper-molybdenum porphyry complex, and we will continue to expand our geophysical and systematic geochemical sampling programs to capture this potential,” he said. Francisco Montes, manager of the Cobrasco project.

It adds that “more than 600 additional soil samples were collected during the current campaign, bringing the total number to 793 samples.”

He said his team has been continually surprised by the large extent of porphyry copper mineralization evident in surface exposures within the northern housing block.

“This is exemplified by numerous new mineralized outcrops defined within areas of known geochemical anomalies, as well as new areas in the far north where we extended bit sampling over the zone with the highest molybdenum values ​​located to date. Molybdenum grades are generally elevated directly above or in the center of a buried porphyry system and this occurrence may represent another porphyry system located to the north of our recent drilling that produced potential economic grade mineralization. Mapping has also delineated strong lithocap alteration in an area about two kilometers west of drilling where we believe older volcanic rocks mask other mineralized porphyry at modest depth, matching the depletion of magnetite evident in our air magnetic survey. Although this area was drill sampled with depressed geochemistry, we would not expect elevated surface geochemistry within this volcanic sequence. In addition, about two kilometers to the east of our drilling, a significant chalcocite/malachite and porphyry breccia was located over an extent of about 300 metres, well outside the area originally thought to have the potential to host porphyry mineralization. Field evidence collected to date points toward the Cobrasco del Norte property that hosts an extensive multi-porphyry copper-molybdenum porphyry complex, and we will continue to expand our geophysical and systematic geochemical sampling programs to capture this potential.”

Molybdenum is often recovered as a byproduct of copper mining, and some of the world‘s largest copper mining operations produce significant amounts. The metallic element can help improve the strength of steel and other metals and also improves their resistance to corrosion.

“Molybdenum grades are typically found to be elevated directly above or in the center of a buried porphyry system, and this occurrence may represent another porphyry system located to the north of our recent drilling that produced grade mineralization. economic potential,” Montes said.