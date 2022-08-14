New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | 8 prefectures and cities in Xinjiang suspend inter-provincial tourism to cut off the chain of epidemic transmission

CCTV News: Last night (August 13), Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. At the meeting, it was reported that in order to cut off the chain of transmission of the epidemic, Yining City, Ili Prefecture, and Urumqi City, which were in medium and high risk areas, had been notified. Inter-provincial tourism has been suspended in 20 counties and municipalities in 8 prefectures and cities including mountainous areas.

Yan Naimin, deputy director of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Department of Culture and Tourism: Immediately suspend travel agencies and online travel companies from operating inter-provincial team tours and “air tickets + hotels” business in and out of the above counties and urban areas, and resume travel agencies and online travel agencies after there are no medium and high risk areas. Tourism enterprises operate inter-provincial team travel and “air ticket + hotel” business in and out of the above counties and urban areas.

Hu Zhichun, member of the party group of the Health and Health Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region: Since July 30, the epidemic has spread to 31 counties and urban areas in 13 prefectures and cities. Four transmission chains have been found in this round of the epidemic, and no obvious epidemiological correlation has been found between the transmission chains.

The reporter learned from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Health and Health Commission that as of August 13, the region was divided into 150 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk areas.