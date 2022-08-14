New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | Haikou Meilan International Airport resumes normal operation of domestic passenger flights from August 13

CCTV News: Today (August 13), Hainan Province held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. At the meeting, it was reported that from today, Haikou Meilan International Airport will resume normal operation of domestic passenger flights.

Du Jianwei, second-level inspector of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission: On August 12, 2022, Hainan Province reported 594 new local confirmed cases and 832 local asymptomatic infections. From August 1 to 12, a total of 6,399 positive infections were reported in this round of epidemic in Hainan Province, including 3,315 confirmed cases and 3,084 asymptomatic infections. As of August 12, a total of 293 high-risk areas and 94 medium-risk areas have been designated in areas where epidemics occurred in the province.

Wang Liming, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports: As of 6:00 on the 13th, 56 charter flights have been arranged, covering a total of 8,835 stranded passengers returning. All returning passengers are strictly implemented in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control. Closed-loop management and nucleic acid testing and other measures.

It was notified at the press conference that since August 13, Haikou Meilan International Airport will resume normal operation of domestic passenger flights, and the first flight will take off from Haikou Meilan Airport at 11:50 in the morning. The reporter learned from the Haikou Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that since August 7, passengers who have a history of living in an epidemic-related city or county (district) in Hainan Province within 7 days need to perform 5 inspections for 7 days, namely the first, second, and third inspections. , 5 and 7 days of negative nucleic acid certificates; passengers who have no travel history in the province’s epidemic-related cities or counties (districts) within 7 days must provide two negative nucleic acid test certificates within 48 hours before purchasing tickets and pass through Haikou Meilan International Airport After inspection, board the plane and leave the island.