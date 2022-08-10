Original title: New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | Sanya’s first batch of stranded tourists returned to Xi’an by plane

CCTV News: On the afternoon of August 9, the reporter learned from the Sanya New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters that the relevant departments of Sanya City established a special work class and formulated a plan to fully ensure coordination. The first batch of stranded in Sanya due to the epidemic Returning tourists will take a flight back to Xi’an at Phoenix International Airport at 16:28 pm on the 9th, with a total of 125 tourists on board.

It is understood that starting from that day, all departments of Sanya City have organized the stranded tourists to return to their hometowns by plane in batches in an orderly manner. The first batch of returning tourists has been assessed to meet the relevant epidemic prevention requirements, and the destination is responsible for the follow-up work after landing.

