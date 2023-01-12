Original title: Novel coronavirus infection emphasizes the use of small molecule oral antiviral drugs in comprehensive treatment should be strictly regulated

Guangming DailyReporter Cui Xingyi

Recently, some antiviral drugs for the treatment of new crowns have received high attention. Is there really a so-called “special medicine” for “fighting” against viruses? Intravenous gamma globulin has suddenly become a “hot commodity”, and the price has also skyrocketed. Is it necessary for the public to stock up? The National Health Commission invited experts in related fields to interpret this.

“At present, the treatment of new coronavirus infection still emphasizes comprehensive treatment, including symptomatic and supportive treatment, early antiviral treatment, early oxygen therapy, immunotherapy, anticoagulant therapy, etc. For important organ failure, such as respiratory failure, etc. Respiratory support treatment and organ function support, etc.” Wang Guiqiang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital, introduced that antiviral treatment is an important part of comprehensive treatment. Viral drugs.

“But it should be said that there is no specific drug for viral infection. There are some drugs that target the virus, such as drugs that can inhibit and interfere with virus replication, and can be used early in the course of the disease.” Tong Zhaohui, director of the Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases, introduced that some drugs require 5 Use within 1 day, in fact, the most effective time is within 2 days. When the virus first enters the human body and begins to replicate, drugs are used to interfere with the replication of the virus, which can reduce the viral load, thereby reducing the attack on the human immune system. Coupled with its own resistance, it can reduce its progression to severe and critical infections. develop.

“Small-molecule oral antiviral drugs eliminate or inhibit the virus by directly inhibiting virus replication, relieve clinical symptoms, shorten the course of the disease, reduce the risk of severe disease, and ultimately reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. It is characterized by oral administration, which is more convenient and can be used in hospitals and communities. , clinics, and outpatient clinics can all be used.” Wang Guiqiang suggested that the elderly, those with underlying diseases, those who have not been vaccinated, and other high-risk groups of severe illness should give priority to use to reduce the risk of severe illness, and the use value of the general population after infection is not great.

Tong Zhaohui reminded: “If the course of the disease exceeds 5 days and has progressed to severe or even critical illness, these antiviral drugs will have no effect.”

What are the risks of inappropriate use of antiviral drugs? Wang Guiqiang said that antiviral drugs have certain side effects, and there are also interactions between drugs.

“When taking statins, drugs such as Naimatevir cannot be used at the same time, otherwise there will be drug interactions. Some patients with severe liver and kidney damage sometimes have to adjust the dose or even cannot use it, so it must Such antiviral drugs should be used under the guidance of doctors.” Wang Guiqiang said.

“As soon as some people hear about the ‘special medicine’, they prepare some for the elderly and put it at home, and the elderly use it directly. If they don’t read the instructions, the risk is higher.” Tong Zhaohui suggested that you must read the instructions carefully when taking medicines, or take them in the Use under the guidance of a professional physician.

Recently, gamma globulin for intravenous use has also caused many netizens to buy it. In this regard, Wang Guiqiang introduced that intravenous gamma globulin can reduce the inflammatory response, but it is only recommended to be used in the treatment of critically ill patients. It is not suitable for use at home, and it has no effect on preventing new crown infection, so it is not recommended to store it at home.”