In order to guide all localities to do a good job in the prevention and control of new coronavirus infection, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases”, in accordance with the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Control” for New Coronavirus Infection” and its supporting documents According to relevant requirements, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council organized and revised the “New Coronavirus Infection Prevention and Control Plan (Tenth Edition)”. The main revisions are as follows:

1. Adjust the name of the disease

Renamed “new coronavirus pneumonia” to “new coronavirus infection”.

2. Clarify the guiding principles

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhere to the principle of “prevention first, combination of prevention and treatment, scientific law, classification and classification”, adhere to the combination of normalized prevention and control and emergency response during epidemics, and consolidate the “quartet responsibility” , improve the sensitivity of monitoring and early warning, strengthen the protection of key populations, realize the work goal of “health protection and severe disease prevention”, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

3. Advocate vaccination and personal protection

Advocate the public, especially the elderly, to take the initiative to vaccinate and boost immunization; for high-risk groups, a second dose of booster immunization can be given 6 months after completing the first dose of booster immunization. Emphasize that “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, adhere to good hygiene habits such as washing hands frequently, wearing masks, and ventilating frequently, and strengthen personal protection.

4. Strengthen monitoring and early warning

Clarify the key monitoring work that needs to be carried out in normal and emergency situations. Under normal circumstances, virus mutation monitoring, case reporting, sentinel hospital monitoring, pneumonia monitoring of unknown cause, and urban sewage monitoring are mainly carried out. In emergency situations, nucleic acid and antigen detection monitoring, outpatient (emergency) clinic monitoring in some medical institutions, key institution monitoring, student monitoring, and sentinel monitoring of community groups will be added. Clarify the release requirements for monitoring information and epidemic information, and release early warning information in a timely manner according to the needs of prevention and control.

5. Optimize detection strategy

Residents in the community are “willing to do all the inspections” as needed, and no longer carry out nucleic acid screening for all staff. Carry out antigen or nucleic acid testing for relevant medical personnel and hospitalized patients, staff and care recipients of nursing homes, social welfare institutions, and community high-risk individuals. It is clear that the community retains enough convenient nucleic acid testing points to ensure a sufficient supply of antigen testing reagents and ensure the testing needs of residents.

6. Adjust the source of infection management

No isolation measures will be implemented for people infected with the new coronavirus, close contacts will no longer be identified, and high and low risk areas will no longer be designated. Classification and treatment requirements are implemented for patients infected with the new coronavirus. Asymptomatic patients without serious underlying diseases and mild cases can take self-care at home, and other cases should go to medical institutions in a timely manner.

7. Optimize the prevention and control of key links

Strengthen epidemic prevention and control work for key populations, key institutions and industries, large venues, and rural areas, focus on protecting key populations, and reduce the risk of clustered epidemics and severe illness. When the epidemic is severe, key party and government agencies and key industries implement the “two points and one line” and personnel rotation mechanism for staff to ensure the normal operation of society.

8. Take emergency prevention and control measures during the epidemic

During the epidemic period, combined with the comprehensive assessment of virus mutation, epidemic intensity, medical resource load, and social operation, temporary prevention and control measures shall be taken in accordance with the law in a timely manner to reduce the gathering of people, reduce the flow of people, and reduce the impact of a short-term surge in infected persons. Impacts on social operations and medical resources.

